Troy Asset Management Ltd Makes New $35.48 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,478,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,830,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $400,079,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $422,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,897. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.