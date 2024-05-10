Troy Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 872,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165,744 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 5.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $163,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,906,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 636.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $242.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $243.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,691 shares of company stock valued at $70,856,898. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

