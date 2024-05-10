Truist Financial Boosts Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $74.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

DIOD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.48. 628,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,532. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02. Diodes has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 30.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 22.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

