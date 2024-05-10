Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,379 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 513,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 280,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,212,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,154. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

