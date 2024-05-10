Truist Financial Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

