Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $14.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.
Trulieve Cannabis Trading Up 2.8 %
TCNNF stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.
Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile
