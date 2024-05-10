Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $14.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Up 2.8 %

TCNNF stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

