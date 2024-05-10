Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Buys $499,698.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Trupanion Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.76. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 32.1% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $391,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

