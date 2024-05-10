TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the April 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 88,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.44. TSS has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.13%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.