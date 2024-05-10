Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,242,095.13 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,294,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $481.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $485.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after buying an additional 64,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

