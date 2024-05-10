Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $486.43

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $486.43 and last traded at $486.43, with a volume of 16409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,529 shares of company stock valued at $28,040,672. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

