U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 100.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,334. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

