Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.43, but opened at $64.50. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $65.48, with a volume of 27,482,467 shares trading hands.

The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 71,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 45.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,755,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 54,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

