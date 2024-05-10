Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $66.40 and last traded at $67.18. Approximately 7,008,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 20,477,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

