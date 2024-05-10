UBS Group Cuts Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $385.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $420.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

Shares of BIO stock traded up $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $281.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,616. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

