UBS Group Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $152.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.18.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.0 %

XOM stock opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $467.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.