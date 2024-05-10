UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

