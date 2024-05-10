Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Unifi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSE:UFI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 7,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,932. The company has a market cap of $115.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Unifi has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Unifi by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 186,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Unifi by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 793,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 89,114 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Unifi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,363,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unifi by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

