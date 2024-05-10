United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after buying an additional 149,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Rentals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,061,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,719,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $8.92 on Friday, hitting $698.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,845. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.91 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $683.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

