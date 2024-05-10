Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 223.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTL opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.28%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

