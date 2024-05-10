Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U

Unity Software Price Performance

U traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $21.97. 21,872,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,687,076. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 209,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Unity Software by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.