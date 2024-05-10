Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

U stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $209,001.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,455.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

