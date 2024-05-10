Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives “Sell” Rating from Benchmark

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Down 9.1 %

Unity Software stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.97. 21,872,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,687,076. Unity Software has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Unity Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.