Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) EVP Julia J. Brown Sells 10,358 Shares

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $173.76 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $133.67 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $169.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,676,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 54.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

