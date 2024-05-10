Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Director Robert F. Mccadden Acquires 2,000 Shares

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

UHT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

