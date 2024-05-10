Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Director Robert F. Mccadden Acquires 2,000 Shares

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
UHT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.76.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.86%.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
