Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTI. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

