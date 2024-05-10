Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $24.47

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $20.90. Upstart shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 5,404,629 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Upstart Trading Up 13.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $11,332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3,532.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 320,663 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 121.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

