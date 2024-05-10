Upstart’s (UPST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Upstart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Upstart by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

