US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,707 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.18. 16,642,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,186,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.