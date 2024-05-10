US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,894 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after acquiring an additional 397,753 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,119,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,148,000 after acquiring an additional 225,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,890,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,002,000 after acquiring an additional 358,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.48. 1,128,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,675. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $207.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

