US Asset Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.07. The company had a trading volume of 107,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

