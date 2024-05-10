US Asset Management LLC Invests $428,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 768,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. National Pension Service increased its position in DexCom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 874,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in DexCom by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 136,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $127.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,686. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

