US Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.67. 49,689,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,820,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.89. The stock has a market cap of $537.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

