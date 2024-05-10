US Asset Management LLC Makes New $638,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 8,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,000,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,747. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

