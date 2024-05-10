US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,465 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 233,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.5% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.53. 2,071,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,564. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

