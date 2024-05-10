US Asset Management LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,332,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,503 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

C stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,359,070. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

