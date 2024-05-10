US Asset Management LLC Takes $558,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 80,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

NKE stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,001,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,222. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.