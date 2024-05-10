US Asset Management LLC Takes $947,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

View Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $454.84. The company had a trading volume of 941,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,603. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $458.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.