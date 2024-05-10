US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 870,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,624. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in US Foods by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,954,000 after buying an additional 199,269 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in US Foods by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

