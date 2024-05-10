USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

USD Partners Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE USDP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

