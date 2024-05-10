Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Valvoline updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.4 %

VVV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 412,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

