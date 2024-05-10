Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,367. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $512.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.56 and its 200-day moving average is $266.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

