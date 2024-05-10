Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 612.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,709. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

