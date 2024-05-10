Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.70. 3,999,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,538. General Electric has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.57.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

