Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $539.96. The stock had a trading volume of 469,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,245. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $543.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $515.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

