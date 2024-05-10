Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $915.37. 282,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,818. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $520.66 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $939.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $825.93. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

