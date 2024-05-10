Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 547.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $209.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,863. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.91 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

