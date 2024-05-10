Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 552.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price (down from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.86.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.42. The company had a trading volume of 440,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,310. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

