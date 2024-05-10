Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,170. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

