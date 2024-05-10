Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.