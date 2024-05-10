Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 907 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after acquiring an additional 645,473 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $761.81. 1,187,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,212. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $724.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $761.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

